Borgata Reopening To Public On July 6 Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago The Borgata says it will host an invitation-only trial period starting July 2. 0

JUST IN: GAMBLERS HAVE TO WAIT LITTLE LONGER TO PLACE BETS AT BORGATA, A CASINO JUST ANNOUNCED IT WILL REOPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON JULY 6TH. YESTERDAY GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY GAVE CASINOS THE GO AHEAD TO OPEN BEGINNING JULY 2ND. ONLY INVITED GUESTS WILL BE ALLOWED AT THE BORGATA BEFORE THE SIXTH. AS PART OF THE COVID PRECAUTIONS, ALL GUESTS WILL HAVE A HEALTH SCREENING WHEN THEY ENTER, AND EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK IN PUBLIC PLACES. ON THE CASINO FLOOR, EVERY OTHER SLOT MACHINE WILL BE







