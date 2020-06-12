Global  

Tom Verducci: It looks like we're very close to having a baseball season
Tom Verducci: It looks like we're very close to having a baseball season

Tom Verducci: It looks like we're very close to having a baseball season

Fox Baseball analyst Tom Verducci joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about the MLB restart.

Tom tells Nick and Kevin that we are very close to having a 2020 baseball season, and lays out what made it so difficult to get to this point.

Tom Verducci is optimistic we'll get a 2020 MLB season [Video]

Tom Verducci is optimistic we'll get a 2020 MLB season

Negotiations to reopen the 2020 MLB season are at a standstill as Players and Owners are seemingly unable to find common ground. MLB analyst Tom Verducci joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:56Published
Tom Verducci: A shortened MLB season will bring more excitement to the game [Video]

Tom Verducci: A shortened MLB season will bring more excitement to the game

Tom Verducci joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss the potential return of the MLB this summer. Hear why Tom is optimistic baseball will return and why he thinks the shortened season will add excitement and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:22Published
Tom Verducci: The MLB has dropped the ball in negotiations to return to play [Video]

Tom Verducci: The MLB has dropped the ball in negotiations to return to play

Tom Verducci joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss the MLB's plans to return to play. Hear him discuss the latest in negotiations between the players and owners and what the plan will be moving forward for..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:47Published