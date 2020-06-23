Global  

Rare Saharan dust plume to impact Wisconsin
Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Get ready for increased allergens and better sunsets!

You can expect that Saharan dust to impact Wisconsin by Friday evening and into next week.

Tweets about this

LoriSaldanaSD

Recovery Mode: Phase 2 🏡😷 Bingo! Time to start another 2020 "rare & unusual events" card... https://t.co/Vg7VMA0KDz 21 minutes ago

jondiener

Jon Diener RT @RossElletWX: A Saharan dust storm that moves over the Atlantic Ocean happens, but a dust plume of this magnitude is more rare especiall… 1 day ago

MrW_GHS

MrW_GHS RT @13abc: A Saharan dust storm that moves over the Atlantic Ocean happens, but a dust plume of this magnitude is more rare especially one… 1 day ago

RossElletWX

Ross Ellet A Saharan dust storm that moves over the Atlantic Ocean happens, but a dust plume of this magnitude is more rare es… https://t.co/OWJX8MrpQl 1 day ago

13abc

WTVG 13abc A Saharan dust storm that moves over the Atlantic Ocean happens, but a dust plume of this magnitude is more rare es… https://t.co/bDLXXSTgEt 1 day ago

EthanWGAL

Ethan Huston RT @ChristineWGAL: After a blockbuster start to Hurricane Season, the tropics have been quiet lately. Reason? Saharan dust! A plume will cr… 4 days ago