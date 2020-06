Masai Ujiri Says The Youth 'Are The Future' Amid BLM Movement Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:13s - Published 3 days ago Masai Ujiri Says The Youth 'Are The Future' Amid BLM Movement While fans eagerly await the fate of the remaining NBA season, President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, also has the Black Lives Matter movement on his mind, telling ET Canada's Sangita Patel how it affects so many lives both in Canada and around the world. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this