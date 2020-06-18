Watch These Baby Owls Chicks Keeping Cool in the Summer Heat

The Devil Of Song RT @dodo: Watch these eggs hatch into the fluffiest baby owls! https://t.co/bd7vWRYthf 4 hours ago
琴里和水 RT @dodo: Watch these eggs hatch into the fluffiest baby owls! https://t.co/YHUtLKFwpy 1 day ago
Christian Siméon Watch these eggs hatch into the fluffiest baby owls! https://t.co/3OVt35bBUi 2 days ago
These adorable fluffy owl chicks look like they're having a hootThese fluffy owl chicks look like they're having a hoot - with one opening its beak right up to cool down in the summer heat.The three chicks are from different climates, ranging from the Arctic to the..