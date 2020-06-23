Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing The mother and son have taken to social media to pay tribute to the screenwriter.
The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the actress in the early 2000s - died this week aged 55 after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century City neighbourhood.
Elizabeth posted a series of photos of the pair and added an emotional caption, in which she said Steve's death has left her "saddened beyond belief".
She wrote: Elizabeth and Steve's son Damian Hurley also posted a heartbreaking tribute to his father.
He wrote: