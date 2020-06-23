Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing The mother and son have taken to social media to pay tribute to the screenwriter.

The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the actress in the early 2000s - died this week aged 55 after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century City neighbourhood.

Elizabeth posted a series of photos of the pair and added an emotional caption, in which she said Steve's death has left her "saddened beyond belief".

She wrote: Elizabeth and Steve's son Damian Hurley also posted a heartbreaking tribute to his father.

He wrote: