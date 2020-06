Wiley drops surprise album

Wiley drops surprise album Thegrime MC has dropped his second album in a month, 'Boasty Gang', after he released 'The Godfather 3' earlier this month.

He wrote on Twitter: Wiley's new release, which he tweeted a stream link to, features 19 tracks, and he described the record as "Windrush music", which comes after the UK's Windrush Day on Monday.

It marks the legacy of the Windrush Generation, the Caribbean community who came to the UK from 1948 to help rebuild the nation after World War II.