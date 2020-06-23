Global  

Bill Cosby Granted Right To Appeal
Once known as 'America's Father' for his titular role on "The Cosby Show,' actor and comedian Bill Cosby was imprisoned in 2018.

Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Now 82, the convicted sex offender is less than two years into a 3-to-10-year sentence in Pennsylvania.

According to CNN, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Cosby may appeal two key issues in his conviction on sexual assault charges.

One issue focuses on the "prior bad act" witnesses who testified about alleged assaults that were not part of the charges.

The second focuses on the prior district attorney's decision not to charge Cosby a decade ago.

