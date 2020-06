One of the Largest, Most Widespread Spyware Campaign Targets Google Chrome Users



Related videos from verified sources Many Challengers Vie To Replace Retiring Democratic Congresswoman Nita Lowey



North of New York City, the primary race to replace one of the most powerful congressional leaders in Washington is tomorrow. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15 Published 21 hours ago Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find



Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find Researchers at Awake Security recently made their findings public. They found that users were attacked through the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago Google's Chrome target of massive spying attack



A newly discovered spyware effort attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Google's Chrome web browser, researchers at Awake Security told Reuters. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 5 days ago