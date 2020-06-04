Cars Get Submerged on Flooded Highway
Due to heavy rain and storm in Calgary, the highway got flooded.
Cars drowned in a few feet of water on the road.
A man stood on top of his car, waiting for help.
A couple of men got a boat for help.
Going for a Ride in the Carpool LaneOccurred in May, 2020 / Miami, Florida, USA Info: "After heavy rain, I decided to take my friend for a ride in the carpool lane."
Quick Clay Causes Massive Landslide in NorwayOccurred on June 3, 2020 / Norway Info from Licensor: "Part of northern Norway just washed out to sea. 'I had just made two sandwiches when I heard creaking. At first I thought there was someone in the..