Cars Get Submerged on Flooded Highway
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Due to heavy rain and storm in Calgary, the highway got flooded.

Cars drowned in a few feet of water on the road.

A man stood on top of his car, waiting for help.

A couple of men got a boat for help.

