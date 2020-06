7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:56s - Published 2 minutes ago 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico A major earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck along Mexico's west coast Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning stretching from Acapulco to the coast of El Salvador. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Live Mexico Earthquake Updates: 7.5-Magnitude Tremor Jolts Southern Region The 7.5-magnitude quake, centered in the state of Oaxaca, caused buildings to sway in Mexico City,...

NYTimes.com - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this