Santa Clara County Supervisors Discuss Resolution Declaring Racism A Public Health Crisis
Kiet Do reports on resolution declaring racism a public health issue coming up for vote in Santa Clara County (6-23-2020)
Susana Danino RT @abc7newsbayarea: For the first time in Santa Clara County's history, a proposal to declare racism as a public health crisis is being pr… 14 minutes ago
Ian Kluft @idkk408 @ParkinJon @davidciani @Scott_Wiener Santa Clara County didn't opt out of the original BART plan. A common… https://t.co/THNScibg2v 19 minutes ago
Augusticial Intelligence RT @sfchronicle: JUST IN: The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is weighing whether to designate racism “a public health crisis affec… 22 minutes ago
SIREN Immigrant Rights RT @SupEllenberg: Thank you Supervisor @joesimitian & @SIREN_BayArea for referencing the Community Conversations at today's Board of Superv… 24 minutes ago
Christian Trujano RT @SpartanDaily: Two members of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors plan to propose two resolutions declaring racism a public heal… 36 minutes ago
San Francisco Chronicle JUST IN: The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is weighing whether to designate racism “a public health crisi… https://t.co/s4Tk9UG9pc 37 minutes ago
SupSusanEllenberg Thank you Supervisor @joesimitian & @SIREN_BayArea for referencing the Community Conversations at today's Board of… https://t.co/9UPWPfs16q 37 minutes ago
Cleveland city council approves legislation declaring racism public health crisisCleveland City Council has unanimously approved an emergency resolution that declares racism a public health crisis.
South Bay Leaders Propose to Treat Racism as Public Health CrisisSanta Clara County supervisors Dave Cortese and Cindy Chavez are pushing to declare racism a public health crisis and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Len Ramirez reports. (6-22-20)
Douglas Co. Board of Health declares racism a public health crisisDouglas Co. Board of Health declares racism a public health crisis