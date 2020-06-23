Global  

Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19
The world's number one tennis star has tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting a tour without social distancing rules.

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition series in Croatia, Serbia

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, have tested positive for COVID-19, the star men's tennis player...
TonnieJesus

Tonnie_Jesus RT @ABC: NEW: Tennis champion Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Three tennis players competing at a tournament Djok… 9 seconds ago

mikeonthemarne

Mikeonthemarne #FBPE🎪 #RejoinEU #DeniedMyVote RT @ElliotElinor: Djokovic comes across as a world-class moron. An anti-vaxxer, organises an event during a pandemic without safety protoco… 47 seconds ago

jroach9680

☣️J-Ro and The Social Distance☣️ RT @ABC: Tennis champ Novak Djokovic has apologized after becoming the fourth player to test positive for COVID-19 at his charity tournamen… 51 seconds ago

NZSportsWire

NZ Sports Wire Novak Djokovic one of four players to contact Covid-19 as remainder of his Adria Exhibition Tour cancelled.Was it j… https://t.co/tj4zo3syHr 2 minutes ago

PortNewsHub

Nigeria News Hub LA RT @TheTrentOnline: [NEW POST] Tennis Player, Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/4FsGiPbUqD https://t.co/GPyn40XIUD 4 minutes ago

FaroukAliKhan20

FaroukAliKhan 'Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus Novak Djokovic was diagnosed with COVID-19 after t… https://t.co/HFAG4FyTEJ 4 minutes ago

nlcabrera

Nelson L. Cabrera RT @Reuters: Novak Djokovic, the world number one men's tennis player, confirms that he has tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/s9srT… 5 minutes ago


More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States [Video]

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States According to NBC News, more adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are testing positive for coronavirus, especially in states that are seeing..

Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there [Video]

Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there

Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there.According to the U.S. embassy in the country, foreign travelers are now required to pay a minimum deposit of..

Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19

