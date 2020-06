The state recorded a record 5,019 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.



Tweets about this Shannon Makhanian RT @latimes: Read more from @phila_lex about what experts are saying, why it's possible these numbers could start going up and more about t… 4 hours ago Culturally Delicious Magazine RT @KRON4WTran: New Tuesday-coronavirus cases in California are on the rise. Governor Gavin Newsom is reminding everyone to practice socia… 5 hours ago AlexaGrace COVID-19 in California: The latest numbers and how to keep your family safe https://t.co/O5etzEZsMF 5 hours ago Will Tran New Tuesday-coronavirus cases in California are on the rise. Governor Gavin Newsom is reminding everyone to practi… https://t.co/42NxV2qdaZ 7 hours ago ほー RT @stiles: The coronavirus decimated California's economy. Millions of workers lost their jobs. Unprecedented numbers of people sought gov… 11 hours ago James-John Abbey RT @latimes: The Times is tracking how California’s unemployment has been affected by the coronavirus. Find the latest numbers here: https… 17 hours ago Donna Bonilla Wheeler RT @latimes: And learn more about the latest numbers in California here: https://t.co/GWcg39mUWN 17 hours ago