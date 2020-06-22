Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft’s Mixer has closed and is now part of Facebook Gaming.
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Microsoft’s Mixer has closed and is now part of Facebook Gaming.
Microsoft’s Mixer has closed and is now part of Facebook Gaming.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Ninja, Shroud, and other top Mixer streamers are now free to stream on Twitch again

Ninja, Shroud, and other top Mixer streamers are now free to stream on Twitch again Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images Microsoft is shutting down Mixer and moving most of its...
The Verge - Published

Microsoft Is Shutting Down Its Twitch Competitor and Partnering With Facebook Gaming

Mixer had promise, but the platform's user base is now being encouraged to migrate to Facebook...
Motley Fool - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Mixer: Microsoft abandons gaming app in Facebook deal

Mixer will close in a month's time, with partners being offered similar deals on Facebook Gaming.
BBC News - Published



Tweets about this

Astronotic_s

A @weedsnorkeler @pcgamer Mixer is much better than Twitch, however Microsoft has just closed Mixer. It's just a matter of popularity. 28 minutes ago

Golfhaus

⛳🏠 can spell his name with emoji. For those wondering how yesterday's news rocked the Microsoft world: The stock opened yesterday at $195.79. It clo… https://t.co/Ga6vEUDWDx 3 hours ago

ZyncDigital

Zync Digital It was announced yesterday that Microsoft owned streaming platform #Mixer will be shutting down, with its users mer… https://t.co/GUJy47Qe18 5 hours ago

itsMitchHG

MitchHG So mixer(ran by microsoft) closed up shop bc the racist things the manager said referring to the partners as slaves. https://t.co/DpBlcrAkF7 6 hours ago

Tokenblackman

keith mcknight @chavezzslovakia Microsoft closed mixer like we got this Facebook thing coming out you in? https://t.co/EbOFVAKm2Y 7 hours ago

KidWhimsical

Angie @TheTopMostDog @Kotaku @Xbox @Microsoft It’s not irrelevant. When a division gets closed (mixer is part of Xbox.) t… https://t.co/ZwwUR7oPUM 7 hours ago

cslenderson

Slenderson: The Constant Gamer @TrueAchievement No where in this article is the racism mentioned that was called out like right before Microsoft p… https://t.co/s66xiNOI4W 9 hours ago

Elvenmonk

Joshua @HendoHd93 @NESbot_feed Microsoft doesn't kill often. They just let***languish usually. Here fb bought mixer a… https://t.co/hG3peez1qE 9 hours ago