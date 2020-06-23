Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schmeichel: We didn't get into our stride
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Schmeichel: We didn't get into our stride
Kasper Schmeichel talks to Sky Sports following their 0-0 draw against Brighton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this