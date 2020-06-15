Brooks was a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside a fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago.

Rayshard Brooks' niece and cousin remembered him at his funeral in Atlanta , Georgia .

'He would love on anybody' - Rayshard Brooks ' family

"All he wanted to do was smile and crack jokes, dance a little bit," Brooks' cousin Jymaco Brooks said.

More than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of a historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks.

The death of Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police outside of a fast-food restaurant on June 12, heightened tensions over police brutality and racism that have raged since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.