'He would love on anybody' -Rayshard Brooks' family
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
'He would love on anybody' -Rayshard Brooks' family

'He would love on anybody' -Rayshard Brooks' family

Rayshard Brooks' niece and cousin remembered him at his funeral in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brooks was a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside a fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago.

"All he wanted to do was smile and crack jokes, dance a little bit," Brooks' cousin Jymaco Brooks said.

More than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of a historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks.

The death of Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police outside of a fast-food restaurant on June 12, heightened tensions over police brutality and racism that have raged since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.



