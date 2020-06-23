Man United reveal new look to stadium for closed-door games

In line with overall Premier League guidelines, Man United have created banners and artwork for the games being played behind closed doors at Old Trafford.

As well as the lower tier ‘wrap’ seen in other stadiums, more than 40,000 fans from over 190 countries sent in digital images of themselves to help the club create a mosaic of fan faces that features across the upper tiers of the stadium, plus parts of the lower tiers in the East Stand and Sir Alex Ferguson stand.

They have used the traditional red, white and black bar scarf as a visual theme throughout.