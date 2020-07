City Council takes first steps towards Cincinnati police policy reform

Cincinnati City council took the first steps Tuesday towards potential police reforms that many in the city have been calling for in the wake of George Floyd’s death and nationwide protests.

PASSING VARIOUSMOTIONS REGARDING LAWENFORCEMENT IN CINCINNATI.THANKS FOR STICKING WITH US -I'M TANYA O-ROURKE.AS OURMARIEL CARBONE REPORTS -- THATWORK, COMES IN RESPONSE TO THEDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, ANDRECENT PROTESTS REGARDINGPOLICE BRUTALITY.MARIEL: "OVER THE LASTFEW WEEKS, DIFFERENT COUNCILMEMBERS HAVE PUT FORTHNUMEROUS IDEAS FOR POLICYCHANGES.

PACKPROTEST NATS: "Who do youprotect?

Who do you serve?"THESE WORDS, SPARKING PUSHFOR CHANGE IN CINCINNATI.JEFFPASTOR/CITY COUNCIL "Theseitems do not affect good cops.Let me repeat that, theseitems do not affect good cops."WITH COUNCIL, MOVING FORWARDON NUMEROUS ITEMS TO BRINGREFORM TO C-P-D.

ELIOTISAAC/POLICE CHIEF "I Thinkit's very evident that we areon the same page in the vastmajority of the issues."AMONGTHEM- A MOTION THAT PROHIBITSTHE USE OF A TASER, ON ACHILD.

THAT MIRRORS A POLICEPOLICY PUT INTO PLACE LASTYEAR A MOTION TO CREATE NEWONLINE, PUBLIC DATABASELISTING OFFICER MISCONDUCTRECORDS.

AND A BAN ON HIRINGANY OFFICER, THAT HAS BEENFIRED FROM ANOTHER FORCE FORSERIOUS MISCONDUCT.

CHIEFELIOT ISAAC, SAYS THAT'SALREADY A PRIORITY FOR HIM.ELIOT ISAAC/POLICE CHIEF"That's one of the things Ilook for first, if they haveany prior law enforcementexperience.

Who have theyworked for, have we done athorough backgroundinvestigation on them?

Wecertainly don't want someoneelse bad apples?"FOR FOPPRESIDENT DAN HILS- DAN HILS.FOP PRESIDENT"I mostly seepolitical grandstanding."-HESAYS ALL OF THIS, IS APOLITICAL PLOY.

AND THAT THEMOTIONS VOTED ON TODAY, DON'TADDRESS ANY ACTUAL ISSUES.

DANHILS.

FOP PRESIDENT"I see awhole lot of politicians doingeverything they can to gettheir name out there and saythey are trying to fix aproblem.

A problem that doesnot exist here in the city ofCincinnati."JEFF PASTOR/ CITYCOUNCIL "Just for the record,where I pulled form, after ouroffice did the research, wasformer LEOS.

So I'm notsuggesting something that isradically different or that isgoing to cause undue burden onpolice officers."MARIEL: THEREWAS ALSO A LOT OF DISCUSSIONREAFFIRMING THE "COLLABORATIVEAGREEMENT." AND THE WORK DONETHROUGH THAT.

NOW, THESEMOTIONS, THEY STILL NEED FULLCOUNCIL VOTE.THAT COULDHAPPEN, ON WEDNESDAY.REPORTING FROM CITY HALL,