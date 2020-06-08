Let's Go Skiing

Cool off with these frost fails!



Tweets about this Dr Will Curvis @JoeJudgePsy @rduffypsych Absolutely. I did skiing once and had an unfortunate collision with a tree. Not for me. https://t.co/VrzqJxBTdf 2 minutes ago Kaiser Tia RT @basic_charnel: RT 🔒 Bourgie families who brought covid home from their skiing holidays, spent lockdown “sheltering” in their Borders bo… 3 minutes ago Mike Segars RT @CPrineville: Meet Josh from our Planning Department. Josh was born in Oklahoma and was raised in Alaska. Josh started working for the C… 5 minutes ago TripleDDD @officerdaddo Try Beautiful #BritishColumbia 🇨🇦 Swim in the ocean, fish, hunt, kayak in the morning, then head to… https://t.co/x9WWNijdZE 5 minutes ago LA Resident Tourist @RossWallenstein Pres. Ford also fell going up the stairs once, as well as at least one other fall (skiing) but it… https://t.co/O5jOtKItgP 6 minutes ago Joe Judge @rduffypsych @WillCurvis My thing was that I had literally never met people who went skiing on holiday until I went… https://t.co/yrpEyc6kpi 8 minutes ago AcmeMis 4k skiing over 100 KPH. longest black run in EUROPE https://t.co/gyWgKFwxCu via @YouTube 10 minutes ago austin RT @TheGoblinnn: *GIVEAWAY TWEET* THIS ONE FOR MY COCAINE ADDICTS, THE SKIING SHIRT + MUCH MORE Giving out 2 pieces of clothing to THREE w… 11 minutes ago