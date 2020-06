Toddler takes entire box of cookies when offered just one Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 minutes ago Toddler takes entire box of cookies when offered just one This toddler is a cookie monster. When 2-year-old Everleigh was offered a chocolate-chip treat by her dad in Hamilton, Ohio, the clever girl instead grabbed the entire container of cookies. 0

