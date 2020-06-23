Global  

Martha Ford steps down as Detroit Lions owner; Sheila Ford Hamp to take over
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Martha Ford steps down as Detroit Lions owner; Sheila Ford Hamp to take over

Martha Ford steps down as Detroit Lions owner; Sheila Ford Hamp to take over

Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as the owner of the Detroit Lions, the team announced on Tuesday.

Related news from verified sources

Martha Ford Steps Down As Detroit Lions Owner, Daughter Taking Over

'My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •CBS SportsESPNSeattle Times


Sheila Ford Hamp replaces mother, Martha Firestone Ford, as Lions owner, chairman

Sheila Ford Hamp, the second oldest of Martha Firestone Ford's four children, will take over as Lions...
USATODAY.com - Published



