Martha Ford steps down as Detroit Lions owner; Sheila Ford Hamp to take over
Martha Firestone Ford is stepping down as the owner of the Detroit Lions, the team announced on Tuesday.
E 💵 @bliv93 Does this mean they'll be more...or less...competent?
https://t.co/e1hrA58mOK 3 minutes ago
Malutic Live Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, 94, steps down; Sheila Ford Hamp takes over
https://t.co/xEdDH9d8z7 7 minutes ago
Hull City man in OH Well done @Lions as owner Ford steps down, daughter takes over - via @ESPN App https://t.co/qK8hZFk8FY 16 minutes ago
hypervocal Martha Firestone Ford steps down as Lions prinicipal owner - ProFootballTalk https://t.co/FdgtG56Evd https://t.co/RnIzqxdQTI 16 minutes ago
Pablo Flores Lions owner Ford steps down, daughter takes over https://t.co/1t73obPCbS 28 minutes ago
Bernhard Zainzinger "She is fitter than some of the players" - Bill Belichick 2019. Martha Ford (94) steps down as owner of the… https://t.co/QSTGHH2RWt 38 minutes ago
slamouslam Lions owner Ford steps down, daughter takes over https://t.co/eso1eqFmIo https://t.co/AMhG8F5aCM 38 minutes ago
MILAN MILAN! RT @ProFootballTalk: Martha Firestone Ford steps down as Lions prinicipal owner https://t.co/zGNhHQVeE1 40 minutes ago