The Cass County 4-H Association said this year's fair will be held virtually due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in surrounding counties.

The fair needed to meet purdue extension's guidelines by having approval from the local health department to have an in-person fair.

Rather than cancel it, the health department suggested a virtual fair.

The 4-h association says more information will be sent out to 4-h members and their families to explain what the fair will look like.

This year's event is scheduled to run july 20th through the 24th.

