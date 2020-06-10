Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Senate Race watched closely
story at 5:30p
Are some closely watched races this primary election... but none so closely as that of the u-s senate race.

L3: election 2020 white u.s. senate race watched closely around country republican senate majority leader mitch mcconnell currently holds the seat and is the expected winner for his party... but there is a contentious battle for the democratic nomination that has received attention nationwide.

Two frontrunners have emerged in the race... retired marine fighter pilot amy mcgrath and charles booker... a state representative from louisville whose campaign has gained momentum in the past few weeks with several key endorsements.

Ots bullets:right no elections results - delayed release - ballots coming in after today - need to be ... it's



Grimes endorses Booker in Democratic Senate race in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker won a key endorsement Tuesday from former statewide...
Seattle Times - Published

John Hickenlooper’s ethics violations raise question in Senate race: Will voters care?

John Hickenlooper's ethics imbroglio this month has brought him plenty of political embarrassment,...
Denver Post - Published

Amy McGrath faces surprise primary showdown in Kentucky Senate race

Amy McGrath is suddenly fending off an insurgent challenger: State Representative Charles Booker with...
CBS News - Published



Sen. Lindsey Graham has 3 challengers in tomorrow’s primary

Three Republicans are challenging Senator Lindsey Graham for his seat in the U.S. Senate. Jaime Harrison won’t be on the ballot because he’s the only Democrat in the race.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 03:04Published
John Hickenlooper Faces More Fallout During Race For Senate

A Democratic candidate for Senate apologized for a comment he made six years ago about a slave ship.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:58Published
Georgia officials report problems, long lines at some voting sites

Some voters experienced hours-long waits to cast ballots in Georgia on Tuesday as Democrats went to the polls to pick a nominee in a competitive U.S. Senate race and the upcoming presidential election,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published