Road-Tripping For Vacation? Here's How To Stay Safe During The Pandemic
Road-Tripping For Vacation? Here's How To Stay Safe During The Pandemic

Road-Tripping For Vacation? Here's How To Stay Safe During The Pandemic

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans reluctant to fly to their vacation destinations.

According to Business Insider, RV sales are skyrocketing, and summer could see a resurgence in the all-American road trip.

But even during a road trip in your own car, it's important to stay safe and plan ahead.

Be sure to pack plenty of sanitizing wipes and spray, use hand sanitizer, and wash your hands often and vigorously.

Remember, gas pumps, number pads, and touch screens at gas stations are all touched by many people throughout the day.

When pumping gas, do so either with gloves on or some other kind of barrier between your skin and everything else.

And instead of using your fingertips to press buttons, try using your knuckle.

Bon voyage!

