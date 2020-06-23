Global  

Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:33s
Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19

Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For COVID-19

The top-ranked male tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

