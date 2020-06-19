KY Soldier plotting ambush

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Bit later in the meantime what ... continue with the latestfrom across central kentucky.

Tonight expect a partly cloudy sky, with wind gusts of twenty five miles per hour, as lows cool to around 60.

Jason wraps :adliboff: to a bizarre story involving a u.s army soldier from kentucky.

Fs txt bullets:no kentucky soldier accused of plotting ambush prosecutors: ..

Ethan melzer of louisville ... prosecutors in new york say ethan melzer of louisville is charged with plotting a deadly ambush on his unit in turkey.

He's accused of providing details about the location and security arrangements for his unit to a violent occult-based neo- nazi extremist group.

Meltzer was arrested june 10 and charged with supporting terrorists and conspiring to murder military members.



