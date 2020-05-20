Global  

Woman Coughs In Baby's Face After Berating Mom About Social Distancing
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
San Jose police are searching for a woman accused of deliberately coughing in a baby's face at a Yogurtland store.

According to Newser, the white woman in her 60's committed the act after arguing with the 1-year-old's mother about social distancing.

Police say the woman removed her face mask, got close to the baby's face, and coughed two or three times before leaving the store on June 12th.

The baby's mother says her son, who was in a stroller during the incident, had a slight fever afterward but he is now doing OK.

She said that when she began speaking Spanish to her own mother, the white woman became irate and began harassing them.

