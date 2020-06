News 5 chats with Lake County Virtual Job Fair organizers



News 5's Katie Ussin hosted a live chat with organizers of the Lake County Virtual Job Fair and other experts about manufacturing jobs and other resources to help you find a job and rebound from the.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 33:52 Published 5 hours ago

Local colleges prepare for students to come back to campus, finding ways to keep them safe



The hustle and bustle of college campuses may not be quite the same come fall. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:00 Published 5 days ago