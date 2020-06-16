|
|
|
|
Vice President Pence claims coronavirus testing has not slowed down
|
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Vice President Pence claims coronavirus testing has not slowed down
Vice President Pence assures that coronavirus testing has not been slowed down, but Senator Tammy Baldwin thinks the Trump Administration has not delivered enough supplies.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
While Beijing went into "wartime emergency mode" over a small outbreak, Vice President Pence called...
Gothamist - Published
|
CNN's Anderson Cooper debunks Vice President Mike Pence's claim that rising Covid-19 cases are due to...
Mediaite - Published
|
On a private call with governors, the vice president played down new outbreaks, stressing that some...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|