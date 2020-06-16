Global  

At least 12 states hit with a surge in cases
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:19s
At least 12 states hit with a surge in cases

The spread of COVID-19 isn't stopping President Trump from campaigning in his bid to win re-election.

The president is set to speak at another large, indoor event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Coronavirus latest: Brazil reports record daily cases

Brazil has reported a record number of daily new infections, taking its total tally to 923,189....
Deutsche Welle

Florida Passes 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

Florida has passed 100,000 COVID-19 infections. It's one of a handful of states that's seeing a surge...
NPR


Coronavirus hotspots flare in Arizona and Florida; Oregon church linked to outbreak

For a second week in a row, half a dozen U.S. states face a surge in new coronavirus cases and rising...
Reuters



nicholasmairone

Nicholas Mairone @DKThomp Given that positivity rate in Florida is starting to rise, seems like the 3rd might be the case mixed with… https://t.co/pER6Tx07Qw 7 hours ago

semy12jde

Abigail RT @DrIanWeissman: Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country. The number of new infections have been rising in at least eight… 4 days ago

DrIanWeissman

Ian Weissman, DO Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country. The number of new infections have been rising in at least e… https://t.co/yUY0zBMjha 5 days ago

IntentDreaming

Sweet Vanilla Cream Article and article acting surprised that states aren’t shutting back down as cases surge. Did you forget they told… https://t.co/8ozUGVA2CT 5 days ago

bcomininvisible

❄️Daniel Blake❄️ STAY HOME ❄️ QUARANTINED ❄️ @Timewalkproject But at least the infected will return to their homes throughout the USA carrying #coronavirus with… https://t.co/wM0gasBd4b 6 days ago

Mvanhaecke

Michele V RT @myhealthrights: With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states, an explosion of new infections in Arizona is stre… 1 week ago

myhealthrights

My Patient Rights With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states, an explosion of new infections in Arizona is… https://t.co/7InckwkpFr 1 week ago

sahilshabir32

Aryan Khan RT @scroll_in: At least 80 people working for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s helpline service test positive for the coronavirus, an uni… 1 week ago


Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise

Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:34
Stock rally takes a pause as new COVID-19 cases spike

Stock rally takes a pause as new COVID-19 cases spike

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped three-day winning streaks as a surge in new coronavirus cases in several states gave investors a reason to pause. Conway G. Gittens has the wrap.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47
Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen

Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen

New coronavirus infections have spiked in six U.S. states. These states are seeing record-breaking numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to Reuters, the surge marks a rising tide of cases..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32