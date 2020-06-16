At least 12 states hit with a surge in cases
The spread of COVID-19 isn't stopping President Trump from campaigning in his bid to win re-election.
The president is set to speak at another large, indoor event in Phoenix, Arizona.
Nicholas Mairone @DKThomp Given that positivity rate in Florida is starting to rise, seems like the 3rd might be the case mixed with… https://t.co/pER6Tx07Qw 7 hours ago
Abigail RT @DrIanWeissman: Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country. The number of new infections have been rising in at least eight… 4 days ago
Ian Weissman, DO Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country. The number of new infections have been rising in at least e… https://t.co/yUY0zBMjha 5 days ago
Sweet Vanilla Cream Article and article acting surprised that states aren’t shutting back down as cases surge. Did you forget they told… https://t.co/8ozUGVA2CT 5 days ago
❄️Daniel Blake❄️ STAY HOME ❄️ QUARANTINED ❄️ @Timewalkproject But at least the infected will return to their homes throughout the USA carrying #coronavirus with… https://t.co/wM0gasBd4b 6 days ago
Michele V RT @myhealthrights: With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states, an explosion of new infections in Arizona is stre… 1 week ago
My Patient Rights With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states, an explosion of new infections in Arizona is… https://t.co/7InckwkpFr 1 week ago
Aryan Khan RT @scroll_in: At least 80 people working for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s helpline service test positive for the coronavirus, an uni… 1 week ago
Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases riseSeveral U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would..
Stock rally takes a pause as new COVID-19 cases spikeThe Dow and S&P 500 snapped three-day winning streaks as a surge in new coronavirus cases in several states gave investors a reason to pause. Conway G. Gittens has the wrap.
Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States ReopenNew coronavirus infections have spiked in six U.S. states.
These states are seeing record-breaking numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to Reuters, the surge marks a rising tide of cases..