Mayor Norton Displeased With The President

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is sharing her disappointment following remarks made during a white house press briefing yesterday.

Press secretary kayleigh mcenany says what the president has seen recently is too many democrat-run states and cities with volience and chaos.

She went on to say democrat- run cities are quote "nothing like that law and order that we saw in d-c when president trump stepped in and surged the national guard."

Norton tells kimt-news-three she belives comments like that are "unprecedented ". we need to find ways to move forward together in a positive way and that.

Norton previously served in the minnesota house of representatives as a democrat but says she works to be non-partisan as mayor of rochester.

