MSDH reports 611 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Tuesday

The state health department reported 611 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths Tuesday, June 23.

That is the highest single day number of cases since the state began reporting on coronavirus since march 11th that brings the state's total up to 22-thousand-898 cases.

The state reported 11 new deaths and three of those deaths happened in our viewing area state health leaders said one person died in monroe, oktibbeha and winston counties.

