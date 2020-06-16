Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MSDH reports 611 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Tuesday
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
MSDH reports 611 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Tuesday

MSDH reports 611 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Tuesday

The state health department reported 611 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths Tuesday, June 23.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

There are 611 new cases of the coronavirus reported in mississippi.

That is the highest single day number of cases since the state began reporting on coronavirus since march 11th that brings the state's total up to 22-thousand-898 cases.

The state reported 11 new deaths and three of those deaths happened in our viewing area state health leaders said one person died in monroe, oktibbeha and winston counties.

And the state is nearing 1- thousand deaths from the coronavirus if



Related news from verified sources

5 new Covid cases, no deaths Tuesday

The government reported five new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, taking the total...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters India


Italy reports 34 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 210 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 34 on Tuesday, against 26 the day before, the...
Reuters - Published

Mexico's total coronavirus cases rise to 154,863 and 18,310 deaths

Mexico's total confirmed coronavirus infections rose to 154,863 cases and 18,310 total deaths on...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this

Destined2BeDiff

❦Fashionette❦ RT @wtva9news: .@msdh reports 611 new #coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Tuesday. https://t.co/JLCIDnwYSt https://t.co/MDHlRT9Qyd 21 minutes ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News .@msdh reports 611 new #coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Tuesday. https://t.co/JLCIDnwYSt https://t.co/MDHlRT9Qyd 2 hours ago

Kymon5

Kym Clark RT @WMCActionNews5: Between June 17 and 21, MSDH reports 1,646 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 40 people died from the virus. https… 23 hours ago

WMCActionNews5

WMC Action News 5 Between June 17 and 21, MSDH reports 1,646 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 40 people died from the virus. https://t.co/DaBHKtm3zW 23 hours ago

DJournalnow

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal On Monday @msdh reported 1,646 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths between June 17 and June 21 in its first coronaviru… https://t.co/hhIHCrbEmw 1 day ago

BridgetPieschel

Bridget S. Pieschel RT @wtva9news: UPDATE: The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 381 new #coronavirus cases Thursday, but the agency never produc… 5 days ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News UPDATE: The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 381 new #coronavirus cases Thursday, but the agency nev… https://t.co/fnvAHDaIEr 5 days ago

NealEllis16

Neal Ellis RT @wtva9news: .@msdh reports 489 new #coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths Wednesday. https://t.co/ujBuSBG9KG https://t.co/zgIl7B4mD1 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 during the last 24 hours| June 23 [Video]

COVID-19 during the last 24 hours| June 23

There was another big jump in COVID-19 cases in Clark County over the last 24 hours. There are 412 new cases and two new deaths.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
DeSantis: Florida seeing 'explosion' of Covid-19 cases in young people [Video]

DeSantis: Florida seeing 'explosion' of Covid-19 cases in young people

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday the state is seeing a 'real explosion' in new coronavirus cases among younger demographics.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces Death Of 23-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient, Bringing County Death Toll To 179 [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces Death Of 23-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient, Bringing County Death Toll To 179

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 19 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, and one additional death. The number of cases county-wide stands at 2,239 since March 14. This includes 2,100..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published