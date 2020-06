Massive New Underground Monument Discovered Next To Stonehenge Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:35s - Published 4 minutes ago Massive New Underground Monument Discovered Next To Stonehenge A giant, underground, prehistoric monument was discovered right near Stonehenge that has perplexed and amazed archaeologists. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Massive prehistoric circle near Stonehenge Archaeologists have discovered a major new prehistoric monument only a short distance away from...

Science Daily - Published 1 day ago







Tweets about this