Pandemic makes coins hard to come by

Banks need your help fixing the coin shortage

Throughout the pandemic, we've seen shortages of a variety of things... toilet paper ?

"* cleaning wipes... and even meat at the grocery store.

Now we're hearing about another everyday item that is getting harder to find.

"* you might want to start thinking about digging around in your car's center console or glove box, because banks are having a tough time getting change right now.

Earlier this afternoon, i spoke with matt bradley with first security bank.

He tells me they are seeing this shortage first hand.

A lot of this is due to the shutdowns earlier this year ?

"* vending machines and coin?

"*operated cr washes weren't being used as much and that means a lot less change being circulated.

People are also using less paper and coin money right now ?

"* worried about the spread of germs. bradley says now is the time to take those coin jars down to the we're still accepting coin through our drive through windows so that hasn't been a problem.

We've been accepting the coin, but not as many people have been bringing it in.

So if you've been sitting on your piggy bank, it's time to bust it open and bring it on in..

Bradley also said the bank is in better shape this week when it comes to the coin shortage ?

"* with businesses opening back up once again.

The federal reserve has also been placing limits on how many coins banks will be able to order.//// following suit with nearly every other major