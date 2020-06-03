Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump reportedly supports a second round of stimulus checks
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Trump reportedly supports a second round of stimulus checks

Trump reportedly supports a second round of stimulus checks

While there's been more discussion about a second round of stimulus checks, millions of people could still be waiting for their first economic impact payment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump tells aides he supports second round of stimulus checks, but White House divisions remain

House Democrats put another round of $1,200 stimulus checks in the bill they approved last month, but...
Seattle Times - Published

GOP wary as Trump pushes new round of stimulus checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s call for another round of stimulus checks to most...
Seattle Times - Published

Second Round of Stimulus Checks: Who Much Will You Receive If It Gets Approved?

Second Round of Stimulus Checks: Who Much Will You Receive If It Gets Approved? The Trump administration has sent out stimulus checks worth $1,200 to each eligible household....
HNGN - Published



Tweets about this

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson Trump reportedly supports a second round of stimulus checks while millions wait for the first https://t.co/lcuQmYD4kP 10 minutes ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News While there's been more discussion about a second round of stimulus checks, millions of people could still be waiti… https://t.co/ojVDhQrHEw 18 minutes ago

SiouxCityIow

Sioux City Iowa * Trump tells aides he supports second round of stimulus checks, but White House divisions remain  The Washington P… https://t.co/rpuLKxWFzY 4 hours ago

BrainerdMinnes

Brainerd Minnesota * Trump tells aides he supports second round of stimulus checks, but White House divisions remain  The Washington P… https://t.co/lna70H8ZGz 4 hours ago

DetroitMichiga

Detroit Michigan * Trump tells aides he supports second round of stimulus checks, but White House divisions remain  The Washington P… https://t.co/LXP9RSkj9j 4 hours ago

TainaQueen1

Taina Queen 🆘⏳Ω🧷☮️💙💯🇺🇸🇵🇷🌊#ResisterSister Donald Trump Reportedly Supports Second Stimulus Check to Help Him Win Re-Election https://t.co/0ciFN4AA8s 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Will there be a second round of stimulus checks in the U.S.? [Video]

Will there be a second round of stimulus checks in the U.S.?

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:00Published
President Trump pledges that Wisconsinites will receive another round of stimulus checks [Video]

President Trump pledges that Wisconsinites will receive another round of stimulus checks

President Donald Trump returns to Wisconsin on Thursday, but today he discusses coronavirus testing and the next round of stimulus checks.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:02Published
The Second Round of Stimulus Could Give Americans More of This...If It Passes The Senate [Video]

The Second Round of Stimulus Could Give Americans More of This...If It Passes The Senate

The CARES Act was a pretty historic piece of legislation that was the first step in providing relief to families negatively affected by the coronavirus. But now, the second round of stimulus is the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:39Published