Viewers help woman with rare disorder to find Lysol Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:17s - Published 2 weeks ago Viewers help woman with rare disorder to find Lysol 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEIGHBORS RISING TOTHE OCCASION.. ANDHELPING A WOMAN INDESPERATE NEED OFLYSOL TO KEEPHERSELF HEALTHY.REPORTER ED REILLYSHARED SARAD'AGOSTINO'SSTORY WITH YOUJUST YESTERDAY..AND SINCE THEN ..THECOMMUNITYRESPONSE HAS BEENINCREDIBLE..A COUPLE OF PEOPLEHAVE REACHED OUTAND WANTED TODONATE SOME LYSOLPRODUCTS TO MEWHICH IS AMAZINGSARAH D'AGOSTINOFROM CHEEKTOWAGAIS OVERWHELMEDWITH THE GOODNESSOF WNYERSWE FEATURED SARAHIN A STORY ABOUTHOW HARD IT IS TOFIND LYSOLPRODUCTS IN STORES.SARAH NEEDS LYSOLTO PROTECT HERSELFFROM GERMS ANDVIRUSES BECAUSESHE HAS A RAREDISORDER CALLEDDERCUM'S DISEASE.IT COVERS HER BODYWITH PAINFUL BUMPSAND GETTING SICKMAKES THE DISEASEMUCH WORSE.MAINLY, IT CAUSES YOUPAIN EVERY SECONDJASON SCHROEDERFROM THE CITY OFTONAWANDA FELT SOBAD THAT HE HASSTARTED AN EFFORTWITH HIS WIFE,DAUGHTER, ANDMANAGERS AT THENORTH TONAWANDAWALMART TO MAKESURE SARAH CAN GETTHE PRODUCTS.WHEN THE TRUCKSCOME IT, I'M GOING TOGO THERE EARLY ANDSHOP FOR HERJULIE KOSIERACKIALSO WANTED TOHELP.THE HAIR STYLIST ATHOT HEADS HAIRSALON IN DEPEW ISBRINGING SARAHDISINFECTANT WIPES.I'M SURE OTHERPEOPLE HAVE MORETHAN ENOUGH THATTHEY CAN SHARE WITHPEOPLE WHO REALLYNEED ITSEVERAL OTHERPEOPLE ALSOOFFERED TO HELPIN ADDITION, NOTGOING TO THE STOREMEANS THAT I AM NOTEXPOSED TO MOREGERMSAND EVEN THOUGHYOU MIGHT NOT BEABLE TO FIND E-P-AAPPROVEDDISINFECTANTS SUCHAS LYSOL, THERE AREOTHER WAYS TO KILLTHE CORONAVIRUS INYOUR HOME.THE CDC SAID ADILUTED SOLUTION OFBEACH AND WATER ISAN EFFECTIVE VIRUSKILLER.BUT CAUTION - ONLYBEACH SPECIFICALLYMARKED FORDISINFECTING WILLWORKYOU CAN ALSO USED ASOLUTION THATCONTAINS AT LEAST70% ALCOHOL.WEAR GLOVES ANDSOAK PAPER TOWELSFOR AT LEAST 5MINUTES IN EITHERSOLUTION.WIPE VIRUSHOTSPOTS LIKEDOORKNOBS, LIGHTSWITCHES ANDCOUNTERTOPS ANDLEAVE THE SOLUTIONON THE SURFACE FOR1 MINUTE.THE HOMEMADECLEANING SOLUTIONSARE NO SUBSTITUTEFOR AEROSOLSPRAYS.THAT IS WHY SARAHD'AGOSTINO IS SOTHANKFUL THATSEVERAL PEOPLE AREMAKING SURE SHEDOES NOT RUN OUTOF LYSOL SPRAY.IT KIND OF RESTORESMY FAITH INHUMANITYWITH ALL THE THINGSTHAT ARE HAPPENI





