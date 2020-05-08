We're Open: Beyond Exercise determined to adapt, survive during COVID-19

Operating a business during COVID-19 is an endurance challenge like none gym owner Eric Oliver has ever faced.



Related videos from verified sources Safety Tips for When You Return to the Gym



Safety Tips for When You Return to the Gym Boston University epidemiologist Ellie Murray says there is a "spectrum of risk" as businesses reopen. According to Murray, the biggest risk at the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago Is It Safe to Work out at Gyms Once They Reopen?



As the spread of COVID-19 in the United States begins to slow, some states have started reopening non-essential businesses such as gyms. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published on May 8, 2020