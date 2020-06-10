'I'm on a quest of education': James Corden wants to learn about racism

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s
James Corden is on a "quest of education" amid the Black Lives Matter protests, as he says he's keen to "learn more" about racism.

