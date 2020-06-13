Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:13s - Published
'100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations

'100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations

Mel Gibson's representative has slammed Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations as "100 percent untrue".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Winona Ryder says Mel Gibson once called her an 'oven dodger' as an anti-Semitic joke years ago

Winona Ryder alleged fellow actor Mel Gibson made an anti-Semitic joke about her at a party several...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News '100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations - Mel Gibson's… https://t.co/YQHSa3KBsI 3 hours ago

notsignedtv

NotSigned.TV '100 percent untrue': Mel Gibson's representative dismisses Winona Ryder's anti-semitism allegations https://t.co/MZxoDGc0Li 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment [Video]

Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment

Winona Ryder has added to Mel Gibson's reputation as an anti-Semite by revealing he once referred to her as an 'oven dodger' at a party.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published
Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism [Video]

Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism

According to Winona Ryder, Mel Gibson once referred to her as an "oven dodger".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published
Forever Young movie (1992) - Mel Gibson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elijah Wood [Video]

Forever Young movie (1992) - Mel Gibson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elijah Wood

Forever Young movie trailer (1992) - Plot synopsis: During a cryogenics test, a pilot frozen in 1939 awakes in 1992 but time is running out, as his body starts to age rapidly. Director: Steve..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:34Published