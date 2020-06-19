Dads Are Awesome | Father's Day 2020
They aren't just dads... They're superheroes!
Happy Father's Day from People Are Awesome!
Black Fathers Marched For Dads Killed By PoliceThe Dad Gang, an organization that celebrates Black fatherhood, marched in Washington D.C. for Father’s Day in honor of Black dads killed by police.
Dad's priceless reaction after being surprised with puppyHappy Father's Day to all of the dads out there!
Drake posts rare picture of son for Father's DayDrake has shared a photograph of his son Adonis to Instagram as part of a Father's Day message to the world's dads.