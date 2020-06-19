Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dads Are Awesome | Father's Day 2020
Video Credit: People Are Awesome - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Dads Are Awesome | Father's Day 2020

Dads Are Awesome | Father's Day 2020

They aren't just dads... They're superheroes!

Happy Father's Day from People Are Awesome!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Hip-Hop Celebrates Father’s Day From Lil Wayne’s Daughter To Nas’ Mini-Me: “I Really Have The Best Dad Ever!!!”

Hip-Hop Celebrates Father’s Day From Lil Wayne’s Daughter To Nas’ Mini-Me: “I Really Have The Best Dad Ever!!!” The rap game is showing big love to some true day ones. Some of the biggest names in the music and...
SOHH - Published

Your tributes to the best dads in the world

Readers have sent in pictures and drawings of their dad's for Father's Day. How are you celebrating?...
Hereford Times - Published

Families facingÂ first Father's Day without their dad

A valedictorian, starting QB and medical student are a fewÂ Long Islanders facing their first...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Mashable




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Black Fathers Marched For Dads Killed By Police [Video]

Black Fathers Marched For Dads Killed By Police

The Dad Gang, an organization that celebrates Black fatherhood, marched in Washington D.C. for Father’s Day in honor of Black dads killed by police.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:15Published
Dad's priceless reaction after being surprised with puppy [Video]

Dad's priceless reaction after being surprised with puppy

Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:41Published
Drake posts rare picture of son for Father's Day [Video]

Drake posts rare picture of son for Father's Day

Drake has shared a photograph of his son Adonis to Instagram as part of a Father's Day message to the world's dads.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published