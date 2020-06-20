Global  

Vice President Pence addresses Black Lives Matter movement
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Vice President Mike Pence voices opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement and "opportunity zones."

Pence Won’t Say the Words ‘Black Lives Matter’ in an Interview

On Juneteenth, a holiday that honors the end of slavery in America, the vice president said that...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite CBS News


Mike Pence refuses to say 'black lives matter', insisting 'all lives matter'

American vice-president repeatedly invited to utter three-word phrase but declines each time
Independent - Published



Tweets about this


