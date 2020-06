Rent moratorium ending in Nevada next week Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published 37 seconds ago Rent moratorium ending in Nevada next week Rent moratorium ending in Nevada next week, unclear currently if Gov. Sisolak will extend it. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LAWMAKERS DON'T ACT.13 ACTION NEWS SPOKE TO A LOCALATTORNEY WHO SAYS - IT'S NOTCLEAR WHETHER OR NOT JUNE 30THWILL BE THE DEFINITIVEEXPIRATION DATE SINCE WE ARESTILL IN A STATE OF EMERGENCY.BUT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT ANDLANDLORDS DO HAVE RIGHTS MOVINGTHROUGH AND PAST - THEMORATORIUM."THEY'RE LOOKING AT IT FROM ABUSINESS STANDPOINT - ITS ALLECONOMICS AND THEY'VE GOTLENDERS TO ANSWER TO, BANKSHAVE TO 'OK' WHAT THEY'REDOING"THOMAS ADVISES PEOPLE TO TALKTHEIR LANDLORDS ABOUT PAYMENTPLANS.WE DID REACH OUT TO GOVERNORSISOLAK'S OFFICE TO FIND OUT IFTHAT MORATORIUM WILL BEEXTENDED - BUT WE HAVEN'T HEARDBACK.STARTING NEXT MONTH, METRO WILLBE CHARGING THE PUBLIC N







Tweets about this