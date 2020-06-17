|
3,591 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:23s - Published
3,591 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona, according to ADHS.
BREAKING A NEW RECORD FOR THENUMBER OF DAILY NEW CASES.
THESTATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHDATA SHOWS CLOSE TO 36-HUNDREDNEW CASES OF COVID-19 TODAY.500 OF THOSE CASES -- ARE INPIMA COUNTY -- OVER 22-HUNDREDIN MARICOPA COUNTY.
MASKS --WERE ENCOURAGED -- BUT NOTENFORCED AT THE TRUMP RALLY.
