3,591 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:23s - Published
3,591 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona
3,591 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arizona, according to ADHS.
BREAKING A NEW RECORD FOR THENUMBER OF DAILY NEW CASES.

THESTATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHDATA SHOWS CLOSE TO 36-HUNDREDNEW CASES OF COVID-19 TODAY.500 OF THOSE CASES -- ARE INPIMA COUNTY -- OVER 22-HUNDREDIN MARICOPA COUNTY.

MASKS --WERE ENCOURAGED -- BUT NOTENFORCED AT THE TRUMP RALLY.



Arizona reports record number of new COVID-19 cases ahead of Trump visit

State health officials reported more than 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, along with 42 more...
azcentral.com - Published

Arizona reports record 3,246 new cases and high hospitalizations as cities act on requiring masks

A new record number of positive COVID-19 cases was reported by Arizona on Friday, along with...
azcentral.com - Published

3 Southern US States Report Largest Daily Increase In New COVID Cases

The coronavirus infection curve is not flattening, but turning in the worse direction in three...
RTTNews - Published



Fauci sees 'disturbing' surge in virus cases [Video]

Fauci sees 'disturbing' surge in virus cases

[NFA] Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said he was seeing a disturbing surge in new coronavirus cases in several states, pointing to community spread as one reason..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:21Published
At least 12 states hit with a surge in cases [Video]

At least 12 states hit with a surge in cases

The spread of COVID-19 isn't stopping President Trump from campaigning in his bid to win re-election. The president is set to speak at another large, indoor event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:19Published
COVID-19 during the last 24 hours| June 23 [Video]

COVID-19 during the last 24 hours| June 23

There was another big jump in COVID-19 cases in Clark County over the last 24 hours. There are 412 new cases and two new deaths.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published