LA City Councilman Jose Huizar Arrested On Corruption Charges

L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar faces federal charges in ‘pay-to-play’ corruption probe



City Councilman Jose Huizar is accused of accepting more than $1.5 million in bribes to shape the Los Angeles development landscape, prosecutors said Tuesday. Credit: KTLA Duration: 01:50 Published 59 minutes ago

LA Council President, Mayor Call For Jose Huizar To Resign Amid Federal Corruption Probe



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Nury Martinez Thursday called for the resignation of Councilman Jose Huizar, one day after a former aide agreed to plead guilty in a federal.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:44 Published on May 29, 2020