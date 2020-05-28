Global  

LA City Councilman Jose Huizar Arrested On Corruption Charges
LA City Councilman Jose Huizar Arrested On Corruption Charges

LA City Councilman Jose Huizar Arrested On Corruption Charges

The 51-year-old Huizar was arrested at his Boyle Heights home Tuesday on one count of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The FBI on Tuesday arrested Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar on racketeering charges after a...
L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar faces federal charges in ‘pay-to-play’ corruption probe

City Councilman Jose Huizar is accused of accepting more than $1.5 million in bribes to shape the Los Angeles development landscape, prosecutors said Tuesday.

LA Council President, Mayor Call For Jose Huizar To Resign Amid Federal Corruption Probe

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Nury Martinez Thursday called for the resignation of Councilman Jose Huizar, one day after a former aide agreed to plead guilty in a federal..

Former Aide To LA Councilman Jose Huizar To Plead Guilty In Federal Corruption Probe At City Hall

A former aide to Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar Wednesday agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge related to the federal corruption probe into an alleged pay-to-play scheme at city hall.

