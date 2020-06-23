Major Earthquake Rocks Mexico’s West Coast; 7.4 Magnitude Near Oaxaca
At least four people were killed when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Mexico in the state of Oaxaca.
Len Ramirez reports.
(6/23/20)
TríggèreD_AshisH RT @weatherchannel: Major 7.4 magnitude #earthquake rocks southern Mexico. Here's the latest: https://t.co/zmzYrqmilC https://t.co/PjslwbWb… 29 seconds ago
Chon Zz RT @RT_com: URGENT: Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake rocks southern Mexico
https://t.co/t1OWf8mk20 34 minutes ago
SARATH RAJAN RT @SCMPNews: Major earthquake rocks southern Mexico, triggering tsunami https://t.co/tLOJpUhiyt 2 hours ago
Powerful earthquake rocks Mexico's southern coastPowerful earthquake rocks Mexico's southern coast
At least four dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern MexicoA powerful earthquake centred near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco has killed at least four people, affected buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets. Mexico..
7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern MexicoA 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the resort town of Huatulco in Southern Mexico. There were no initial reports of major damage or injuries.