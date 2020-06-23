Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Major Earthquake Rocks Mexico’s West Coast; 7.4 Magnitude Near Oaxaca
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Major Earthquake Rocks Mexico’s West Coast; 7.4 Magnitude Near Oaxaca

Major Earthquake Rocks Mexico’s West Coast; 7.4 Magnitude Near Oaxaca

At least four people were killed when a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Mexico in the state of Oaxaca.

Len Ramirez reports.

(6/23/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

AshishKumar282

TríggèreD_AshisH RT @weatherchannel: Major 7.4 magnitude #earthquake rocks southern Mexico. Here's the latest: https://t.co/zmzYrqmilC https://t.co/PjslwbWb… 29 seconds ago

Gingernao

Chon Zz RT @RT_com: URGENT: Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake rocks southern Mexico https://t.co/t1OWf8mk20 34 minutes ago

sarathrajan999

SARATH RAJAN RT @SCMPNews: Major earthquake rocks southern Mexico, triggering tsunami https://t.co/tLOJpUhiyt 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Powerful earthquake rocks Mexico's southern coast [Video]

Powerful earthquake rocks Mexico's southern coast

Powerful earthquake rocks Mexico's southern coast

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:11Published
At least four dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico [Video]

At least four dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico

A powerful earthquake centred near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco has killed at least four people, affected buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets. Mexico..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Mexico [Video]

7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Mexico

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the resort town of Huatulco in Southern Mexico. There were no initial reports of major damage or injuries.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published