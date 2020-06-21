Global  

Few Masks, No Social Distancing At Arizona Student Rally For President Trump
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Natalie Brand reports on President Trump speaking at a rally organized by students in Arizona where few coronavirus safety measures were visible (6-23-2020)

