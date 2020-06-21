Few Masks, No Social Distancing At Arizona Student Rally For President Trump
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:03s - Published
26 seconds ago
Few Masks, No Social Distancing At Arizona Student Rally For President Trump
Natalie Brand reports on President Trump speaking at a rally organized by students in Arizona where few coronavirus safety measures were visible (6-23-2020)
Related news from verified sources
Arizona is one of the hottest spots for COVID-19 cases in the United States, and President Trump is...
CBS News - Published
3 hours ago
Donald Trump's first 2020 campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. was jam-packed with a slew of confusing,...
Mashable - Published
2 days ago
*Pete Hegseth* took the lead on Fox & Friends by mockingly comparing President Donald Trump's...
Mediaite - Published
3 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources