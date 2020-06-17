Here's Why NASA Spacecraft Will Intentionally Crash Into Asteroid's Moon
NASA is preparing to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid’s moon to see if it can alter its orbit.
Asteroid's Moon that NASA Will Crash a Spacecraft Into Gets New NameNASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission is the first planetary defense test to try to alter an asteroid's motion. After decades of being unofficially called "Didymos B," the space rock gets a..
Lockheed Martin Performs Orion Spacecraft Test For NASAThe spaceship is expected to take people to the Moon in 2024.
NASA Could Head to Neptune’s Mysterious Moon Triton in 2025From huge, icy plumes to an odd atmosphere.. there’s a lot going on with Triton. If the newly proposed mission is selected, scientists could solve some of its mysteries, including whether Triton is..