Just back from Tulsa, Trump supporter makes trek to Yuma for presidential visit
Just back from Tulsa, Trump supporter makes trek to Yuma for presidential visit
7Politics24

Politics 24/7 RT @markknoller: Just after 1AM, his tie undone, Pres Trump steps off Marine One back at the WH from his rally in Tulsa. By my count, it wa… 25 minutes ago

Sentinel0764

BDM With student gathering, Trump gets a more boisterous crowd https://t.co/FEdSW1JkSL via @Yahoo It doesn't work that… https://t.co/24047bxKM1 47 minutes ago

10News

10News Just back from Tulsa, Trump supporter makes trek to Yuma for presidential visit https://t.co/0GviKtiDv4 2 hours ago

AlainPag2

Alain Pagé RT @AlainPag2: BROTHER AND SISTER STONES I AM BACK HOME. YOU CAN ALL TWEET ME I JUST ARRIVED TODAY FROM TULSA FOR THE TRUMP RALLY.GREAT Nig… 2 hours ago

kamlesh_mundra

PSUDOCMATSCI @TimMurtaugh @parscale @realDonaldTrump Sure.. good. So why is Trump so sad these days? The other day he did not l… https://t.co/Faa2EozNxA 3 hours ago

RobertTraugh

Robert Traugh RT @yeahunoeme: Typhoid Trump is just dragging a trail of germs from one location to the other. From D.C. to Tulsa back to D.C. & today fr… 3 hours ago

jzipple

Jeremy Zipple @ShadowSeven50 @historymum77 so now you’re back to arguing that peaceful=violates no civil laws. But what about the… https://t.co/DFLZrCsVZD 3 hours ago

healthcareicare

healthcareforall RT @mydemocracy: How can we stop #COVID19 from spreading? The lead #epidemiologist at @Harvard just explained why #TrumpTulsaRally can be a… 4 hours ago


President Trump makes visit to the Valley [Video]

President Trump makes visit to the Valley

Presidential visit amid record number of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:00Published
Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users [Video]

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users

Donald Trump saw an abysmal turnout at his Saturday nightrally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and TikTok users are claiming credit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Trump Heading To Arizona Amid COVID Boom [Video]

Trump Heading To Arizona Amid COVID Boom

President Donald Trump is expected to continue his crackdown on immigration with an executive order and a trip to the border – but his visit to Arizona will come during a spike in coronavirus cases..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:43Published