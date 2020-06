Cofounder From Card Game 'Cards Against Humanity' Resigns

One of the cofounders of the popular card game Cards Against Humanity resigned.

Several former workers claim Max Temkin created a toxic workplace hurting employees of color and the LGBTQ community.

According to Business Insider, Temkin’s resignation came after several employees shared their stories on social media.

In an exposé by Polygon, employees said head writers wanted to add a card to the game containing a racial slur.